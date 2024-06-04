KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 222

Statewide News – 06/04/24

Wright Family Says Goodbyes to 3-Year-Old Son

Family and friends of Levi Wright, 3, are mourning the loss of the 3-year-old boy after a long and arduous fight in the hospital.

Levi, the son of rodeo star Spencer Wright, reportedly fell into a river in Southern Utah on May 21 where he unfortunately drowned. Medical personnel performed life-saving actions on the boy before transporting him to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

More details on Levi’s struggle can be found in our article including the passionate words given by Levi’s mother on Facebook. We here at KDXU would like to give our thoughts and prayers to the Wright family as they mourn the loss of this precious life.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/04/24

100-Acre Wildfire in Kane County Causes Power Outage

A wildfire in Kane County caused by a reported vehicle malfunction has grown to over 100 acres in size with other issues attached.

The fire started on the afternoon of June 3 along Highway 89 and caused some power outages near Kanab.

Precise details on the state of the fire is not available at this time, but no injuries have been reported. Agencies such as the Kanab City Fire Department and the Fire & State Lands are working on containing the flames.

UTV Fire Warrants Response at Sand Hollow

Workers with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a UTV fire at Sand Hollow State Park on June 2.

Sand Hollow park rangers also assisted fire crews on the scene. No injuries were reported during the fire as the UTV was quickly extinguished before any serious harm could be done.

The cause of the fire is undetermined as the investigation is ongoing. HVFR gave more details in a short statement on their Facebook page.

City Budget Open House Today at City Hall

The City of St. George will host its first ever city budget open house today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the city council chambers of St. George City Hall.

Those interested in the proposed city budget for the fiscal year can ask members of several departments like the police and fire departments what they think about the proposed budget and answer other questions you might have.

Please read our article covering the subject if you’d like to learn more, and as a quick reminder, the public hearings for the new city budget are scheduled for June 13 and June 20 in the city council chambers of city hall at 5 p.m.

Tuacahn Reportedly Breaks World Record During Tiara Takeover

Tuacahn has reportedly broke the world record for the most people dressed as princesses during its Tiara Takeover event on June 1.

According to the Guiness Book of World Records, a princess is anyone wearing a long dress or ballgown, as well as a crown or tiara.

No exact number has been confirmed, but Tuacahn officials claim over 2,000 princesses showed up to the Tiara Takeover.

