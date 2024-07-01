KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 240

Statewide News – 07/01/24

2nd Congressional Election STILL Too Close to Call

The race for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District seat is still in progress as a few hundred votes could spell victory for either Incumbent Celeste Maloy or Colby Jenkins.

As of this morning, The Associated Press reported Maloy in the lead by about 400 votes. 98% of the votes have been counted as many residents within the district wonder if there will be a recount.

Most of the votes for Jenkins are coming from Washington County and Tooele County while Salt Lake County and Davis County are giving their support to Maloy. Maloy has won over most of the counties within the district.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/01/24

Man Declared Dead After Shooting at Washington Apartment Complex

Authorities in Washington City are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on June 30 at the Red Rock at Sienna Hills apartment complex.

According to a press release from the Washington City Police Department, the man was found with gunshot wounds in an apartment and was taken to St. George Regional Hospital where he was unfortunately declared dead.

The press release also stated how a juvenile suspect has been arrested, but no charges have been filed at the time of writing. Police are looking for more witnesses who might have more information on the shooting.

Central Wildfire Causes Evacuation Order

A human-caused wildfire in Central caused fire officials to issue an evacuation order on the evening of June 30.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire started on private land and has since grown to about 15 acres in size. Structures in the area were being threatened, and several fire departments across the county assisted with the incident.

The evacuation order has since been lifted, but fire fighters are still working on handling the blaze before the wind causes the flames to spread even more.

Motorized Bicycle Crash in Iron County Kills 53-Year-Old Man

A 53-year-old man was reported dead after a fatal motorized bicycle crash in Iron County on the evening of June 28.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said the man was reportedly riding the bike on Old Highway 91 near Kanarraville and crashed into a ravine on the side of the road.

Authorities in Iron County are still investigating the case, and the identity of the victim hasn’t been confirmed.

Fireworks Legal in Washington County Starting Tomorrow with Restrictions

July 2 marks the first day of legal fireworks for Southern Utah as the pyrotechnic festivities will be marked as legal in select areas throughout the county until July 5.

Several restrictions are in place to make the process as safe as possible while still allowing enough space for everyone to let loose.

We have an article on KDXU detailing where you can set off fireworks, including a list of the 19 public parks where they can be ignited, and a map that shows if your neighborhood is safe for the pyrotechnics.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton has now been working with Townsquare Media Southern Utah for more than a year. Sometimes he wonders where the time has gone, but he also wonders why it’s taking forever for the weather to get cold again. It’s kind of a mixed bag, but he’s been very satisfied with his work at Townsquare Media, especially since he gets to write Sunrise Stories.

Happy Monday!