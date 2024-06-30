Utah Fire Info has confirmed a new wildfire that is threatening structures in the town of Central in Southern Utah.

The organization provided a brief statement on Facebook saying, “New Start: #CentralFire in Washington Co. is 10-15 acres in the town of Central, UT. Structures threatened. Multiple resources are on scene with fixed wing and rotor wing support.”

Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue on Facebook stated how evacuations are underway for residents in the area.

The statement said, “DVFR has deployed multiple units and crews to a structure and wildland fire in Central. Agencies across Washington County, including Santa Clara - Ivins Fire & Rescue and St. George Fire Department- Utah are responding. Residents in the area are under an evacuation order. DVFR has called in additional staffing to ensure there is adequate coverage in our district for both fire and medical responses. More information and updates will be provided as they are available.”

Anyone in the Central area should contact the authorities ASAP to find out if the evacuation order applies to them. Please prioritize your safety and follow instructions to the best of your ability.

This is far from the first wildfire in Southern Utah this summer with several fires already flourishing with the surplus of dry fuel from the unusually wet winter and leading to several fire restrictions being issued for the region.

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is one of the most notable fires in the region at the moment at about 2,500 acres in size and 25% contained. More information on wildfires in Southern Utah can be found on Utah Fire Info.

