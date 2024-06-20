KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 233

Statewide News – 06/20/24

Salt Lake to be Home of New Passport Agency

Acquiring a visa or passport will be a bit easier for Utah residents as a new passport agency is set to open in Salt Lake City soon.

The U.S. State Department announced six cities will receive these passport facilities across the country including Utah’s capital city.

The other cities listed in the announcement include San Antonio, Orlando, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Kansas City.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/20/24

Double Homicide Suspect Apprehended in Washington County

Mia Bailey, the suspect who reportedly killed her two parents in Washington City on June 18 and attempted to murder her brother, has been arrested after a manhunt spanning about 12 hours.

Police were able to surround Bailey who was reported as armed and dangerous. After about two hours of negotiating on the morning of June 19, Bailey laid down her firearm and surrendered to police.

An arrest report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the list of charges including two counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, and seven counts involving a discharge of a firearm.

Little Twist Fire Now 10% Contained in Beaver County After a Week of Burning

The Little Twist Fire in Beaver County is finally showing signs of containment after a week of burning through over 2,300 acres.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Little Twist Fire is now 10% contained with a reported size of about 2,300 acres with over 200 fire fighters on the scene.

This fire in Beaver County began as a prescribed burn on June 13 that broke out of the designated boundaries and flourished into the fire we’re seeing today. We’ll continue to provide updates as fire fighters continue to work into the weekend.

Explosions Lead to Virgin Structure Fire

Workers with the Hurricane Valley Fire District were dispatched to a structure fire in Virgin after receiving reports of explosions in the area on June 19.

The outbuilding involved was destroyed as the flames spread to the nearby brush, growing to about two acres.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire, but no confirmation was given on the cause of the explosions and the following fire. No injuries were reported.

Reminder: 2nd City Budget Hearing Later Today in St. George

The City of St. George will host its second public hearing for the proposed city budget of $527 million for the fiscal year.

Residents are encouraged to attend, raising questions and concerns regarding the proposed budget. After the initial proceedings, the city council will decide upon the final budget by the end of the evening.

More information on the public hearing and the proposed city budget can be found in our full article on the subject.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Stockton shortened yesterday’s edition of Sunrise Stories due to the dangerous situation that was unfolding in Washington County. His eyes were completely glued onto the computer screen as he was waiting for any update from police regarding the manhunt for Mia Bailey. Hopefully nothing like that happens again in the foreseeable future. Please stay safe out there.

Happy Friday Eve!