KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 265

Statewide News – 08/12/24

LDS Church to Celebrate Prophet’s 100th Birthday

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating the upcoming 100th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson who is the head of the church.

A special broadcast sponsored by the church will air on the prophet’s birthday on September 9 at 4 p.m. MDT on the church’s website and YouTube channel.

President Nelson will turn 100 on September 9, and many members of the church are already preparing to celebrate his birthday with heartfelt messages to the church leader on social media.

Unemployment Claims Rise in Utah

The latest report filing from the U.S. Department of Labor is showing a sharp rise in filings for unemployment benefits.

Weekly jobless claims jumped 44% compared to the previous week. The new jobless claims in Utah increased to 1,348 for the week ending Aug. 3. The previous week was counted as 936 jobless claims.

This comes as the United States faces rumors of a recession and a chaotic week at the stock market, but it’s looking slightly better compared to Aug. 5.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/12/24

Iron County Man Threatens Neighbors with Chemical Bomb

An Iron County man is in custody after he threatened his neighbors with a chemical bomb, of which the man claimed he knew how to make.

Austin James Gatherum, 31, called dispatch on Friday evening, claiming he was going to take matters into his own hands unless the police investigated a separate case, but the Iron County Sheriff’s Office was already investigating the matter.

Police arrived at the scene and found Gatherum had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Gatherum was arrested and told police that he was drunk and upset when he made the call.

2 Sent to Hospital Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hurricane

Workers with Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon involving two vehicles and six passengers.

According to a statement on Facebook, emergency crews had to extricate some of the people out of the wreckage on 1150 State St. In Hurricane. Two people had to be transported to St. George Regional Hospital for treatment.

As for why the crash happened, it’s currently unknown, but we’ll provide more details if the police provide more information.

School Starts in Southern Utah Today

Today is the first day of school for the students residing in the Washington County School District, marking the end of summer vacation for the youth of Southern Utah.

Please be aware of school buses and increased traffic as the school year begins. Good luck to any first-time parents sending off their little ones for the first time.

