Cox and Curtis Walk Away as Winners of Primary Election

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Senator Candidate John Curtis were declared the winners of the 2024 Utah primary election by the Associated Press at 8:23 p.m. on June 25.

Governor Cox came ahead of Phil Lyman with 56.7% of the vote. Lyman received the endorsement from the GOP Convention, but that success didn’t translate to results for the primary election.

John Curtis swept the other three candidates, even when Trent Staggs’ endorsement from Former President Donald Trump. Curtis walked away with 50.7% of the vote while Staggs was next in line with 30%. More detailed results can be found through The Associated Press.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 06/26/24

Race Too Close to Call for 2nd Congressional District

A winner has yet to be decided for the 2nd Congressional District election between incumbent Celeste Maloy and John Curtis.

As of 6:31 a.m. on June 26, The Associated Press has Maloy in the lead with 51.8% of the vote while Jenkins is close behind at 48.2%.

Check in with our article on the election results for updates on this very close race as 16% of the votes are still unaccounted for.

Lightning Causes Wildfire on Arizona Strip near Southern Utah

Smoke filled the air in parts of Washington County on June 25 thanks to a wildfire that started due to a lightning strike on the Arizona Strip.

Pictures of the fire on Facebook show the smoke traveling down the hill thanks to the wind heading toward Southern Utah.

Fortunately, fire fighters contained the fire by the end of the evening thanks to a swift response. No injuries have been reported.

Cement Truck Crash Injures Teenager in St. George

A cement truck reportedly crashed into a green Chevy Spark on River Road and Commerce Drive on June 25, injuring a teenager in the process.

The driver of the cement truck was cited for failing to yield on a left turn after they collided with the Chevy with a 16-year-old driver behind the wheel.

The teen received minor injuries, but the front of the Chevy was heavily damaged after the crash.

Doing Our Part Housing Forum Scheduled for Tomorrow in St. George

The Washington County Mayor’s Association will host a forum on affordable housing on June 27 at 8 a.m. titled Doing Our Part: Facilitating Attainable Housing.

Next to water conservation, affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues for Southern Utah residents. The goal of the forum is to explore new ideas for affordable housing with five mayors from across the region.

The Doing Our Part affordable housing forum will take place at Dixie Technical College with all residents encouraged to attend and bring questions. More details can be found in our full article.

