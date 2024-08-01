KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 258

Statewide News – 08/01/24

Judge Halts Taberon Honie’s Effort to Halt Execution

A judge has rejected convicted killer Taberon Honie’s effort to stop his execution on Aug. 8 via lethal injection. Honie was found guilty of killing Claudia Benn in Cedar City in 1998.

Honie’s lawyers attempted to sue the state of Utah for the drug combination being used for the lethal injection, saying it could cause excruciating pain. The combination has been thrown out in favor of a more common concoction used for executions.

The judge has dismissed the lawsuit, and it seems the Aug. 8 execution will go through. This would be the first execution in Utah since 2010.

Vandalized LDS Church in Magna Faces $60,000 of Repairs

An LDS church building in Magna is facing around $60,000 of repairs after it was heavily vandalized over the weekend.

The located along South Broadway was damaged in several ways by an unknown culprit. Mirror and sinks were smashed, ivory keys were stripped off pianos, and the building suffered many other damages.

Police are currently looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may help in locating the culprit.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 08/01/24

Deer Springs Fire Fully Contained in Kane County

The Deer Springs Fire in Kane County is now 100% contained thanks to efforts from fire workers in the area.

The fire started on July 7 and burned nearly 9,000 acres on the first day alone. Over 200 fire fighters were able to contain the blaze by 70% in the first week.

The announcement of the fire’s full containment comes as many other fires across the state near 100% containment as well. Thank you to all the fire workers working tirelessly to keep residents safe.

2 Men Arrested in Southern Utah for Hiding Cocaine in Toilet

Authorities in Southern Utah arrested two men who were recklessly driving near St. George Boulevard on Friday.

The two men reportedly turned into a gas station after nearly causing an accident and reportedly hiding amounts of cocaine inside the toilet tank of the gas station’s restroom.

The men told police that they bought the drugs in California for around $5,000 and were planning to resell the drugs in Chicago, Illinois. Both men remain in jail without bail.

