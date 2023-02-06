I've gone to the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo the last couple of years and I have to admit -- I love it!

Of course I'm a sucker for free refreshments, but while that's an attraction, it's not the main attraction at the Expo.

As a radio show host, I get questions asked of me all the time that could be answered simply by just attending the event.

Will they finally get a SunTran bus to Springdale and Zion National Park? The answer is at the Expo.

What's the timeline for George Washington Boulevard? Yeah, they'll have the answer there.

How long will the Exit 11 in Washington construction project take and what will it do to I-15? The Transportation Expo has got that one covered.

More topics/displays:

1450 South (St. George) to Southern Parkway (SR-7) – & SR-7 Interchange -Washington City

UDOT – Environmental Assessment for potential new interchange at 1-15 and 700 South in St. George

UDOT I-15 adding a travel lane in each direction between Exit 10 (Green Springs Dr) and Exit 13 (Washington Pkwy) – UDOT

Santa Clara River Trail from Cottonwood Cove Park to Mathis Park – St. George Parks

Washington County Transportation Master Plan and Active Transportation Plan.

Destination Development Projects – Greater Zion

Hurricane City Master Plan/Active Transportation

St. George Regional Airport Master Plan

The Dixie Regional Transportation Expo is Tuesday (Feb. 8) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, at the Dixie Center and will feature the displays, videos and departments in charge of all these projects.

See you there.