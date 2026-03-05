SGU Seeks $10 million from the Utah State Legislature

Lawmakers in Utah are considering a significant investment here in Southern Utah’s air travel infrastructure that could help expand the terminal at St. George Regional Airport. The proposal includes $10 million in state funding to support a larger project aimed at accommodating the region’s rapid population growth and increasing demand for air travel.

LARGE PRICETAG

The funding is part of the state’s proposed budget and would help move forward a roughly $100 million terminal expansion project already in development. Local officials say the city of St. George has committed about $21 million toward the project, while other funding sources could include federal grants and additional partners. Dustin Warren said the expansion would add at least three additional gates to the current terminal, with long-term plans that could bring the airport to as many as eight gates in the future.

30% GROWTH

The goal is not to turn St. George into a major airline hub like Harry Reid International Airport or Salt Lake City International Airport, but rather to keep pace with the explosive growth happening across Washington County. Passenger numbers at the airport have been rising quickly, including reports of double-digit growth in recent months and more than 30 percent growth over the past year.

ATTRACTING MORE AIRLINES

Better infrastructure could also make a difference for travelers’ wallets. Flights departing from St. George often cost significantly more than flights from Las Vegas, which is about a two-hour drive away. Airport leaders say expanding the terminal and attracting more airlines could increase competition and potentially bring ticket prices down for Southern Utah residents.

MUNICIPAL TO REGIONAL

The airport itself opened in 2011 to replace the older St. George Municipal Airport and has steadily grown as tourism and population have surged in the region. Today it serves hundreds of thousands of passengers annually and is operated by the city of St. George.

LISTEN HERE: SGU Airport Director Dustin Warren Talks Expansion

Along with the terminal expansion, a new $15 million air traffic control tower is also under construction and expected to come online within the next year, allowing the airport to handle more flights and improve safety. If the state funding moves forward, it could mark another major step in the long-term effort to position St. George as one of the fastest-growing regional airports in the western United States.