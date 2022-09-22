Utah Tech President Gives Annual President’s Report

(St. George, UT) -- Utah Tech University President Richard Williams says they will be hosting the 2023 World Polytechnic Summit and will be building a new 120-thousand-square foot General Classroom Building. That will open in the fall of 2025 and have 45 classrooms, 105 faculty offices, and 20 study rooms. Williams said in yesterday's annual University President's Report that Utah Tech received nearly one-million more dollars in donations this year from last.

In addition President Williams says “The Marc C. and Deborah H. Bingham Family Foundation has generously pledged $5 million of the $10 million needed to help us kick off our fundraising campaign to update the student center,” Williams said. “We appreciate Marc and Debbie, their family and the foundation board members for their commitment to higher education, our students and the Southern Utah community.”

The $5 million is a matching and challenge grant pledge with benchmarks and milestones that the university needs to meet. Besides their financial commitment, foundation board members have committed to work alongside Utah Tech to help secure the other $5 million.