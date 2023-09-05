Utah Tech University will be hosting its annual State of the University Address on Sept. 20, going over 10 years of growth.

University President Richard “Biff” Williams will be speaking at the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center at 11 a.m. This event is open and free to the public with lunch available afterward.

“In the last decade, Utah Tech University has grown in every measurable way, thanks to countless students, alumni, community members, faculty and staff who have dedicated their time and effort to build a distinguished university that will continue to benefit our community for generations to come,” Williams said. “I am proud of the comprehensive, quality education we provide thousands of students every semester through these efforts.”

Since the University’s status change in February 2013, the institution has added 204 programs in all areas including, humanities, arts, education, health sciences, business, and STEM, a university press release said.

UT has also kept its cost low and remains the “most affordable university in Utah.” Scholarship and financial aid funds have also increased from $10.4 million to $19.8 million.

“Additionally, Utah Tech’s enrollment has increased by 42 percent from 8,863 students in the 2012-13 academic year to 12,556 in 2022-23. Not only are more students coming to Utah Tech, more are finishing their degrees. The number of degrees awarded has increased by 60 percent and the university has awarded 24,409 degrees since 2013. To accommodate the influx in students, Utah Tech University has built or renovated 42 spaces throughout the last 10 years. In addition to providing students with state-of-the-art labs and learning spaces, this growth has allowed the university to host more community events and offer programming such as Institute for Continued Learning classes and clubs, Community Education classes and workshops and business development resources at Atwood Innovation Plaza.” -Utah Tech

To learn more visit https://utahtech.edu/stateoftheuniversity/