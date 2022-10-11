BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.

Employees of the business arrived at the front gate early Monday morning and discovered the entrance gate was smashed through from the inside of the secured yard, and a trail of oil leading towards Old Highway 91. Employees called 911 to report the burglary and stolen vehicle. As deputies were responding to the scene, other employees had located the stolen truck near the pump house by the entrance onto Anasazi Road.

When employees approached the truck, they saw the deceased body of Lewis Russell on the ground next to the driver side door. They backed away and called 911 to update responding deputies.Detectives discovered that several other vehicles at the construction yard had been rummaged through, but the truck found next to Russell’s body was the only one to have been stolen from the business.

Detective’s are still investigating if Russell was solely responsible for the burglary and vehicle theft, and if anyone was with him at the time of his death. Russell was last seen by family Thursday night and was not heard from all weekend long. Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts over the weekend, or who he may have been with, are encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office