Weapons Detectors Coming to Schools in Salt Lake

Salt Lake City High schools will soon be getting weapons detectors. The weapons detectors will scan for weapons and weapon parts in East, West, and Highland high schools. They are expected to be up and running next Monday. The school board approved a more than $1.4 million lease on the weapons detectors in January.

New Social Media Legislation for Minors

New legislation geared toward minor’s use of social media has been proposed in Salt Lake City. This could impact kids’ use of social media platforms across the state. The Social Media Regulation Act would make the user verify if they are a minor and then require parental consent for platform usage prior to opening an account. There will be a public hearing at the Utah State Capitol on November 1.

Woman Struck by Train in Sandy

A 65-year-old woman in a wheelchair in Sandy was fatally hit by a train on Monday. The woman was waiting at the Historic Sandy TRAX yesterday afternoon when officials say she tried to cross and was struck by the northbound train. They believed she had waited for the southbound train and did not realize the northbound train was coming. First responders and nearby witnesses attempted to help the woman however she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southern Utah/St. George News—10/17/23

I-15 Closed for Vehicle Pursuit

On Monday afternoon the I-15 was closed in both directions near Cedar City due to a car chase. The vehicle did go over spike strips eventually coming to a stop but then the driver refused to exit the vehicle. This led to the authorities shutting down I-15 in both directions for several hours. After two hours and multiple attempts by authorities to get the suspect out of the vehicle, he was arrested. Traffic resumed after that.

SUU Employee Pleads Guilty on Threat Charges

A former employee of Southern Utah University pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to shoot several other employees and students at the university. In December of 2022, 47-year-old Steven Baggs threatened several people including some Cedar City Officials. He has pleaded guilty to a threat of violence and theft by extortion charges.

Red Cliffs Utah Temple Dedication

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple dedication and open house dates have been released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Henry B. Eyring is set to do two dedication sessions on March 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The public open house is scheduled for February 1 through March 2 (excluding Sundays).

